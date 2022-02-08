Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

“Duna”, “El poder del perro” y “Rey Richard” están entre las películas con más candidaturas. La ceremonia será el próximo 27 de marzo.

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este martes la lista completa de nominaciones a la 94° edición de los Premios Oscar, con “Duna”, “El poder del perro” y “Rey Richard” entre las películas más candidateadas.

La gala y entrega de premios será el próximo 27 de marzo y la particularidad que tendrá este año es que volverán a tener un presentador después de tres años, posiblemente para recuperar niveles de audiencia, que fueron decayendo cada vez más en las últimas ediciones.

A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor película

Belfast

Coda

No miren arriba

Drive my car

Duna

Rey Richard: una familia ganadora

Licorice pizza

El callejón de las almas perdidas

El poder del perro

Amor sin barreras

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)

Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor película internacional

Drive my car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

The hand of God (Italia)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The worst person in the world (Noruega)

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

The tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

The tragegy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free guy

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Mejor cortometraje documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor canción original

Be alive (King Richard)

Dos oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to joy (Belfast)

No time to die (No time to die)

Somehow you do

Mejor largometraje animado

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The mitchells vs. the machines

Raya and the last dragon

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor montaje

Don’t look up

Dune

King Richard

The power of the dog

Tick, tick… Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jesse Buckley

Judi Dench

Ariana Debose

Kirsten Dunst

Aunjanue Ellis

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel mothers

The power of the dog

Mejor sonido

Belfast

Dune

No time to die

The power of the dog

West Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado

Affairs of the art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The windshield wiper