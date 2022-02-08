Todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2022

Feb 08, 2022 administrador Entretenimiento
“Duna”, “El poder del perro” y “Rey Richard” están entre las películas con más candidaturas. La ceremonia será el próximo 27 de marzo.
La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas dio a conocer este martes la lista completa de nominaciones a la 94° edición de los Premios Oscar, con “Duna”, “El poder del perro” y “Rey Richard” entre las películas más candidateadas.
La gala y entrega de premios será el próximo 27 de marzo y la particularidad que tendrá este año es que volverán a tener un presentador después de tres años, posiblemente para recuperar niveles de audiencia, que fueron decayendo cada vez más en las últimas ediciones.
A continuación, la lista completa de nominados:
Mejor película
Belfast
Coda
No miren arriba
Drive my car
Duna
Rey Richard: una familia ganadora
Licorice pizza
El callejón de las almas perdidas
El poder del perro
Amor sin barreras
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The power of the dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Mejor actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog
Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick… Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)
Mejor actriz
Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)
Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Mejor película internacional
Drive my car (Japón)
Flee (Dinamarca)
The hand of God (Italia)
Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)
The worst person in the world (Noruega)
Mejor diseño de producción
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
The tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejor fotografía
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The power of the dog
The tragegy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Mejores efectos visuales
Dune
Free guy
No time to die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Mejor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Mejor cortometraje documental
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Mejor canción original
Be alive (King Richard)
Dos oruguitas (Encanto)
Down to joy (Belfast)
No time to die (No time to die)
Somehow you do
Mejor largometraje animado
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The mitchells vs. the machines
Raya and the last dragon
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Mejor montaje
Don’t look up
Dune
King Richard
The power of the dog
Tick, tick… Boom!
Mejor actor de reparto
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (Coda)
Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Jesse Buckley
Judi Dench
Ariana Debose
Kirsten Dunst
Aunjanue Ellis
Mejor banda sonora original
Don’t look up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel mothers
The power of the dog
Mejor sonido
Belfast
Dune
No time to die
The power of the dog
West Side Story
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The dress
The long goodbye
On my mind
Please hold
Mejor cortometraje animado
Affairs of the art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The windshield wiper
